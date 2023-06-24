Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $957,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

