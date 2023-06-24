Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in ResMed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $215.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.07. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.04 and a twelve month high of $247.65.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,159. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

