Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $232.52 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

