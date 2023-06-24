Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $226,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

