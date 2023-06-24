Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.04%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

