Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

