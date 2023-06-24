Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth $239,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $203.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average is $220.75.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

