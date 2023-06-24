Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,466,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $145.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

