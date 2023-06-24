Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 4,311 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE FHN opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

