Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 932.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

