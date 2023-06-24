Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after buying an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

HZNP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $108.41. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

