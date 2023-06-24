Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.54.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

