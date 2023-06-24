Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 111,963 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,963 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 166,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 412,519 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 272,591 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

