Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLX opened at $156.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.