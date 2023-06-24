Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 176 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.49 and a 200-day moving average of $290.65. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

