Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $101.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

