Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,061,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,555,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,577,000 after purchasing an additional 543,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.16.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

