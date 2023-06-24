Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 201 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $656,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

