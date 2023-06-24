Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 216 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

KMB stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

