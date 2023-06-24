Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 246 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.0 %

AMETEK stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

