Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 267,294 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,294 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,549,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE HR opened at $18.13 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

