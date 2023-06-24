Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

