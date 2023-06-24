Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,746 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,197 shares of company stock worth $1,759,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

