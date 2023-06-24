Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 53,419 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,419 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $85.09 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.70.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.