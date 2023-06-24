Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 618 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after buying an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after buying an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.