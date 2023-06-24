Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $256.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

