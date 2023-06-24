Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 989 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after acquiring an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,490,000 after buying an additional 943,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

