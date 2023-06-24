Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE:GXO opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

