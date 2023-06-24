Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,636 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.45 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.