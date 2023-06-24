Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

