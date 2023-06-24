General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

NYSE:GD opened at $212.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

