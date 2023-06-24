GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.77. GH Research shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 14,555 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

GH Research Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 897,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 289,736 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,517,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 183,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GH Research by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GH Research by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Featured Stories

