Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.04. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 588,640 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Gold Fields Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
