Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jun 24th, 2023

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 102,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 81,595 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

