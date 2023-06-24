Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 102,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 81,595 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.91.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at $225,779.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Rating)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.