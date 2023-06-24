Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 132,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,926,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $8,745,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.91 and a 200-day moving average of $254.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.