Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $33.65

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $32.66. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grupo Simec Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Simec
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Further Reading
