Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
