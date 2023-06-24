Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.