Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of HOG opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

