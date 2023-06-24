Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,350,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 239,242 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

HE stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

