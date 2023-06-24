Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Purchases 2,158 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.0% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

