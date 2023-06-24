HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBS opened at $512.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,660 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

