Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81.

On Friday, April 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.