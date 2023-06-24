Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells 3,822 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.3 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $133.39 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.