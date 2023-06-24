Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CEO Sells 9,965 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.