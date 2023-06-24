Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $333.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.54.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

