Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 613,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 811,942 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $22.13.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

