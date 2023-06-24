iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,695,000. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,321,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $758,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $103.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

