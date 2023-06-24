iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Gap Down to $23.21

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $22.67. iShares MSCI Australia ETF shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 207,932 shares.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

