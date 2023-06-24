iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

