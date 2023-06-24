iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $203.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.80 and its 200-day moving average is $184.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

